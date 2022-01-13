Shut up - TT opens up on Ayisha Modi's many unfulfilled promises to him in video

Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has responded to Ayisha's claims that she gave him a huge sum of money following her comments she made amidst the leaked audio saga

Ayisha Modi was in the news for her reaction concerning the audio that came out of TT begging for 'left over' from TV personality MzGee

The social media sensation claimed she gave a huge sum of money to the actor and questioned him on what he used the colossal amount of money for

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has asked people criticizing and questioning him to keep mute in a new interview as he revealed the amount of money popular socialite, Ayisha Modi gave him.

The actor has been in the news in recent times following a private audio recording of himself begging for left over food was leaked to the press and caused tons of conversations online.

The generated conversations that came out of the saga included comments from Ayisha Modi who claimed to have given the actor a huge sum of money to help combat his financial crisis.

Ayisha Modi and Psalm Adjeteyfio.source: Instagram/@ayishamodi

Source: Instagram

Although she did not disclose the exact amount she gave, her comment suggested it was enough to help him start life all over again and even questioned him on what she did with all the donations he received.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In a new interview the actor granted to Sammy Kay Media, the actor revealed that he did not receive 'a life changing' amount as speculated from Ayisha Modi but only got GH₵ 600 from her.

He also stated that Aysiha who was then in the US when they were communicating also promised him to bring to the states to receive proper health care and help build him a house with the help of her God father, Rev. Obofour but failed to stay to her promise.

Watch Video here

Actor Admits He Got GHC40k From Chief of Staff Before Bawumia's GHC50k

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has revealed that he received GHC40,000 from the office of the Chief of Staff aside Vice President Dr Bawumia's GHC 50,000.

Adjeteyfio, known as TT for his role in the popular Taxi Driver series, made the revelation while speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

According to TT, he received the money from the office of the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, even before Bawumia's money came.

Source: YEN.com.gh