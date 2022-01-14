Bridget Otoo, a young Ghanaian broadcaster recently shared her opinion on individuals going to the rescue of veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio

The journalist suggested that focus should be shifted from the elderly man to people battling various illnesses who need their bills paid

Many tweeps seemed to be in agreement with Bridget and took to the comments section to explain why

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken Ghanaian Journalist Bridget Otoo has recently taken to her verified Twitter account to suggest that Ghanaians shift their attention to more pressing things.

In her post, Bridget shared that Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as TT, the former star of the award winning show, Taxi driver has received enough support and attention and it is high time the various monies going to him got redirected to unwell people who have bills to pay.

Bright and sad TT Photo credit: bridget_otoo, myinfogh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She also suggested that a Taxi be bought for the veteran actor for him to survive on.

Her post read;

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

How much was a taxi in 1999? Let’s buy one taxi for him and turn our focus on those struggling at the hospitals. Those with life threatening conditions and can’t foot their bills. Thank you

At the time of this publication the post has gathered more than 500 likes with 48 retweets and close to 30 comments.

A few of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@Eliza25846247 wrote:

Not only that but, the focus should be on the future.Little kids that want to go to school are struggling.Those that got the chance to go too can't afford the school fees. Every now and then we are told by government they would do this and that yet nothing. Let's look into that

@DfWayo commented:

You didn't hear he said he bought land 30,000 and taxi 20,000 for his son? Why will you buy land out of that amount instead of running business with it? That is unthinkable

@vision_201 said:

At his age opting for him to work as a taxi driver is not considerable.

From @Egudze88:

After 90000.00 donated to him you still want to add taxi? What did he do with all that huge amount, people are really suffering and wish they get quarter of what he’s got and here is this man still calling people to beg for left over I mean who took his destiny?? Haba

@Itz_Kwakwa commented:

He knows people will still come to his aid, that's the reason why he's doing that.

@richh_frank wrote:

They had the opportunity, fame, money, and you messed yourself and family up. Now you dey come worry people for this hard country

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of the Taxi Driver series fame was spotted in a new photo counting money he reportedly received recently.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, TT was seen busily counting some Ghana cedi notes he was reportedly gifted.

The actor had granted an interview to Halifax Ansah Addo of Accra-based Okay FM to explain the viral audio in which he was heard asking media personality MzGee for "leftover".

Source: YEN.com.gh