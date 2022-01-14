Kwame A Plus has waded into the leaked audio saga involving veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio a.k.a. TT

A Plus thinks TT does not deserve any help after squandering huge sums of money which were donated to him a few months ago

The musician argues that many people are looking for little amounts to start a business with but TT has just wasted over GHC90,000

Musician and political activist Kwame A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, has hit hard at veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio.

In a post on his Facebook page, A Plus has described the veteran actor as a "motivated beggar with a sense of entitlement."

Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has been trending after an audio recording of his leaked on social media. In the recording sent to MzGee on Whatsapp, the actor was heard begging for leftovers from her kitchen.

Debate on TT's leaked convo

Coming barely four months after TT cried for help and received over GHC90,000 in donations from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Frema Opare, among others, the actor's appeal stirred a lot of debate.

While responding to claims by Ayisha Modi that she had also donated GHC5,000, TT claimed that she brought him 'only GHC500'.

It is this expression used by TT that has irritated Kwame A Plus who has not held back in criticising the veteran.

Sharing a photo of TT alongside that of a young mother who sells pure water with twins at her back, A Plus argued that the GHC500 TT described as only could be put to good use by that lady.

"If this woman gets what TT describes as "only 500 Ghana cedis" she will get a space in a marketplace, put a table there and start selling on the table instead of carrying her twins and this heavy load and roaming all day. With an investment of 500 Ghana, In a few years, her twins will be in the university. This is how many women in Ghana have taken care of their children. God bless our mothers."

A Plus said TT does not deserve sympathy or support from anybody and he will not hesitate to take away the actor's money if he had the chance to.

"I'm always the first person to mobilize support for people in need but you, even the one you have, if I get the opportunity, I'll take it from you. You don't deserve any help my guy!!...Your mouth like fishing boat

The political activist wondered why TT has not found himself a job that suits his health situation but has chosen to say home and feed on people's pockets.

"Instead of sitting at home with that stinking sense of entitlement and granting interviews, use that sweet voice and eloquence to host a radio show to get paid monthly," he said.

MzGee's husband tackles Bawumia's aide

Meanwhile, MzGee's husband, Raymond Acquah, has come hard at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's aide, Dr Gideon Boako.

In a post on social media, Acquah described Dr Boako as a dishonest person and even suspects him to have leaked actor TT's audio message to MzGee.

Acquah revealed that Bawumia's aide has been begging him behind the scenes while also unleashing goons on him.

Source: YEN.com.gh