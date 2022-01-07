Actress Kafui Danku has posed in a breathtaking photo with her son, Titan

She was photographed with the boy in her arms as she planted a kiss on his lips

The adorable frame has garnered the reactions and comments of fans and followers

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku has delivered a breathtaking Instagram frame with her son, Titan, on Friday, January 7, 2022.

In the shot spotted by YEN.com.gh, the mother of two is seen carrying her young son in her arms as she placed a kiss on his lips.

Kafui Danku and Titan appear in the snap sporting casual outfits and look simple but lovely.

The award-winning entertainer has warmed the hearts of fans and followers with the adorable Instagram photo of herself and her son.

Several people who commented underneath her post observed that she is a caring parent.

Other Reactions

Iamnanayaaa said:

''Sooooooooooooooo beautiful .

Gracenorkor commented:

''Awww my sweet pawpaw, my role model this ur baby is too fine oooo blessed is your womb.''

Adamhadi8920 said:

''IGP come and see another Akweapim polo .''

''Wow, so beautiful. Mum and son vibes,'' Sammy said.

Source: YEN.com.gh