Selina Denva has stunned social media users with her new gorgeous photos ahead of her birthday

The model's birthday is on Tuesday, January 17, 2022, and she can't keep mute about it

Selina is also a sonographer and she has been wowing her followers on Instagram with her stunning looks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Selina Denva, the US-based Ghanaian model, has turned heads on social media ahead of her upcoming birthday.

The beautiful model who doubles as a sonographer will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, January, 18, 2022.

Ahead of her celebration, Selina has released awesome photo of herself showing her stunning beauty.

Selina Denva: Ghanaian model drops pre-birthda photo; flies to Dubai for the celebration (Photo credit: Instagram/Selina Denva)

Source: Instagram

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Selina is captured with her luggage getting ready to fly to Dubai.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From the photo, she proved why she is a model as she displayed her swag.

Her caption read, "Only available for enjoyment and peace till further notice !! #birthday #birthdaytrip #birthdaygirl #capricorn #capricornseason #dubai."

Fans reaction

raeabbeyy:

Give them it’s the caption for me

lavincentscott:

Turn up happy birthday fam

cj_prince1:

Happy Birthday

__albie.xx:

Glorious birthday sweetheart❤️

May God bless every good thing that concerns you

May you live to fulfill purpose

May you be Great

God bless you love❤️

Enjoy today siss

Much love

Maxin shows big girl things; helps 2 men to put heavy AC into a car (video)

Maxin Mawushie Mensah, the adorable daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah has been spotted in a new video doing more wonders.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maxin famed as Baby Maxin was seen trying to help some men pack boxes into a waiting taxi.

It appeared the boxes were packed with air conditioning parts and were quite heavy as the men were seen visibly struggling to pick up.

The daughter of McBrown was seen standing with her mother when all of a sudden she decided to help the men.

Abena Cilla: Pretty model causes stir with 1st 7 photos in 2022

Pretty Ghanaian model, Abena Cilla, has wowed her social media fans with new sumptuous photos.

Abena, who is popular on Instagram and Tik Tok has released her first set of photos in 2022.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena was spotted having quality time for herself.

Source: YEN.com.gh