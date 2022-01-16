Abena Cilla: Pretty model causes stir with 1st 7 photos in 2022

Abena Cilla has done again with another the new photos she has released on her Instagram

The said photos happened to be the pretty model's social media activity in 2022

Abena is one of the heavily endowed models who has wowing social media users with her looks

Pretty Ghanaian model, Abena Cilla, has wowed her social media fans with new sumptuous photos.

Abena, who is popular on Instagram and Tik Tok has released her first set of photos in 2022.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena was spotted having quality time for herself.

Abena Cilla: Pretty model causes stir with With 1st photos in 2022 (Photo credit: Instagram/Abena Cilla)

Source: Instagram

Looking at the photos, Abena was beaming with smiles as she wore a lovely outfit.

Abena looking gorgeous posed for the camera as she flaunted her beauty.

She wrote, "Happy New Year Fam."

Fans reaction:

Followers of Abena took to the comment section to air their views.

csw1965:

Hello beautiful and happy new year to you as well!.

b.llion:

I'm moving to Africa

randymosley1:

Fine as Wine

lancegallery_:

Very beautiful

dyglosityinc78:

DYGLOSITY QUEEN

fredrick.debrah.94:

Angel on earth.

Source: YEN.com.gh