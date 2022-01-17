Baby Maxin has been spotted in a new video helping some men to put air conditioners into a car

In a new video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, McBrown was heard giving moral support to her daughter

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Maxin are noted for dazzling social media with their mother-child vibes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Maxin Mawushie Mensah, the adorable daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah has been spotted in a new video doing more wonders.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maxin famed as Baby Maxin was seen trying to help some men pack boxes into a waiting taxi.

It appeared the boxes were packed with air conditioning parts and were quite heavy as the men were seen visibly struggling to pick up.

Photos of McBrown's daughter. Source: Instagram/iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The daughter of McBrown was seen standing with her mother when all of a sudden she decided to help the men.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

McBrown could be heard in the background encouraging her daughter for trying to be helpful and pushed her to do more.

Maxin could be heard saying she was the one who was doing all the work and not the men who were actually doing all the lifting.

After posting the video online, Nana Ama McBrown captioned it:

"When your daughter is your number one supporter @iambabymaxin God Bless You Mummy Loves U @iambabymaxin #BRIMM"

Fans and celebs react

Many followers of the TV personality and her daughter took to the comment section to react to the adorable video.

djswitchghana commented:

"Weldone Maxine"

Actress gloriaosarfo exclaimed:

"Eiii Maxine"

mummy__yo had this to say:

"It’s the hold the down for me"

Give me 1 cedi, I beg - Sad video of social media celeb GH 2Pac begging for money pops up

Ghanaian social media sensation, Seth Korangteng known popularly as Supa and Ghana 2Pac, has been spotted in a new video begging for money from some motorists.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the once-popular internet sensation was seen standing by the roadside and begging some men in a car.

He was initially asking for GHC2 from the men but when it was not forthcoming, he decided to have his request reduced to GHC1.

Source: YEN.com.gh