Dr Sonie Badu has been seen in a video flaunting some pistols in his car

The man of God appeared to be listening to a sermon in his car and decided to show off his weapons

Sonnie Badu is noted for flaunting his lovely family on social media

Leader and founder of The Rock Hill Church, and musician Sonnie Badu has been spotted in a new video flaunting some pistols as he cruised through town.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the popular gospel musician was seen seated in his car and driving through town while listening to a sermon.

The man of God then decided to flaunt his physical protection which he uses to ward of phyiscal harm in times of trouble.

Photos of Sonnie Badu

Source: Instagram

It is unknown why the man of God decided to show off his weapon strength but many had said he was sending a signal to armed robbers to steer clear of his properties and loved ones.

After posting the video, the popular man of God and musician captioned:

"The WORD and WEAPON … 24/7 …."

Fans react to the video

Many followers of the Wonder God hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the video he shared.

ajagurajah_official came in with the comment:

"Wowwww I love this"

drummerboybgs gave the man of God some advice:

"Osofo get a mag extension please"

rachael_mokube wanted to digress:

"Man of God did u see Cameroon’s performance today. We are waiting for Ayew. Anointing will safe Ghana this time"

kenuofficial stated the obvious comment:

"Dampare is coming for you sir "

bigquammy noted:

"strapped spiritually and physically"

Source: YEN.com.gh