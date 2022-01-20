Abena Korkor drops unrecognizable throwback photo; fans surprised

Abena Korkor has shared an old photo of herself on social media showing how far she has come

The socialite was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera in what looked like a photo taken from her university days

Abena Korkor is noted for dazzling her fans and followers with her stunning photos and videos

TV personality and brand influencer Nana Abena Korkor Addo has caused a stir on social media after she shared a throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen seated on a bed in what looked like her room during her university days.

She was beaming with the usual smiles many have come to know her for and showed off her 'olden days' swag.

Abena Korkor was wearing a brown sleeveless shirt and complimented her looks with a pair of sunglasses.

She appeared quite excited as she posed for the photo which might have been taken by her roommate.

After posting the photo, Abena Korkor captioned it:

"No size #tbt"

Fans of Korkor react to the photo

Many fans and followers of Abena Korkor took to the comment section to shower praises on the social media star.

iamkobe_gh came in with a very funny comment:

"Innocent Virgin"

queenvida4real had a really good laugh:

"Chaaiiii"

2014platinum had this to say:

"Abena neii"

abdullsamed6 also wrote:

"Beauty from childhood"

