Sister Derby and her lover are at it again and have been spotted spending time together

The duo whose love chemistry appears to have peaked were seen taking pictures of each other

The Ghanaian songstress announced her relationship with her new man some months ago

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby, has been spotted having fun with her handsome boyfriend, David.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker and her man were seen spending quality time together.

Sister Derby had posed beside a plush Range Rover as her lover took some photos of her beaming with smiles.

The singer was spotted wearing a knitted dress as she posed with a an orange bag and what looked like a jacket in one of her arms.

After posting the photos, Sister Derby captioned them:

"Bae took these"

Fams react to the post

Many fans and followers of the singer ook to the comment section to react to the post she made.

leyontina6 made an observation:

"Bae is a Good photographer"

fred_fyngres had this to say:

"U look so beautiful"

tema_hyper noted:

"The African Mermaid"

Sister Derby's bae, David Aboamah, is reported to hail from the Northern region but lives in Accra.

He is described as a self-employed entrepreneur whose work has a lot to do with online business and transactions.

Sister Derby announced that she was dating again after she was spotted in a lip-lock with the young man on their recent trip to Zanzibar.

