Mohammed Kudus, in his post-match interview, spoke about his goal against Arsenal and how he was able to score the goal

The footballer, who grew up in Nima, spoke in a heavy Hausa accent, showing his deep Ghanaian roots

The footballer helped West Ham United secure a 3:1 win against Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-final

Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus opened up about his stunning goal against Arsenal and the inspiration behind his spectacular performance.

The young football sensation, who hails from Nima, a community in Ghana, conveyed his thoughts in a distinctive Hausa accent, showing his strong connection to his Ghanaian heritage.

Kudus' remarkable contribution to West Ham United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-final left fans in awe.

In the interview, Kudus began by expressing his gratitude to his teammates for their contributions. He said Nayef Aguerd, his teammate mate, who assisted his goal, made everything simple for him with his sublime pass.

Mohammed Kudus left Arsenal's defence in disarray as he seized the moment and unleashed a thunderous strike from the right side of the 18-yard box. The goal has impressed many football fans.

Mohammed Kudus warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DansoPhilip10 said:

First touch is crazier than the goal

drugx_lord commented:

@ManUtd could have bought kudus instead of Anthony what a waste of money

greatestn4 commented:

Wait in a minute oo how Chelsea leave kudus and go for Jackson I don’t really understand

frederickntias2 reacted:

This guy will go far. He is very talented. Better than a lot of players.

Mohammed Kudus' excites Ghanaians

In a related story, footage of Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal has gone viral, and it has excited many Ghanaians on social media.

In the 49th minute, the midfielder received a beautiful long pass on the right side of the Arsenal goal, took an incredible first touch and slotted the ball into the net.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their happiness about Kudus' goal, celebrating his seamless integration into his new club.

