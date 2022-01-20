1O Gorgeous Photos of Hamamat that Prove she is a real life 'Barbie doll"

Popular Ghanaian model, Hamamat Montia can be described as one of the most successful models in Ghana and her beauty is out of the world

Montia rose to fame after her win at the 2006 Miss Malaika pageant at age 18 and since then has proven herself to be a force to reckon with

The mother of two had some failed relationships in the past but she never allowed those failures to ruin her

Ghanaian model and beauty influencer, Hamamat Montia is one of the few names the country can brag about in the world of beauty and pageantry with regards to her accomplishments in that field across the globe.

She is one of the most iconic beauty queens of all time since her win in the 2006 Miss Malaika beauty pageant as one of its youngest winners, if not the youngest at the age of 18.

At age 34, Hamamat's ageless qualities is what amazes fans the most. Her 'sweet 16' appeal and enchanting beauty is one that is worth talking about.

Hamamat Montia has an enviable rich and radiant skin, a stature so angelic, a face too good-looking to be true, a captivating smile, and most of all an alluring and charming personality.

One of the most pleasing things about the mother of 3 is her originality and authenticity. She is an inspiration to natural hair and dark skin enthusiasts. She also prides herself with her roots and its evident in all she does.

YEN.com.gh brings you 1O gorgeous photos of Hamamat that confirms she is a real life 'Barbie doll".

1. Hamamat hails from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana and always represents her ethnicity and tribe in all her photos.

2.She had her senior high school education at Achimota. Let's just say she is a proud 'Achimotan'.

3. Mention Hamamat's name anywhere and three things come in mind; African, natural and beautiful.

4.Though Hamamat has had a failed marriage in the past, she has never failed as a mother as she proudly stands and cares for her kids always.

5.Hamamat learnt how to make shea butter with the locals in the village which eventually inspired her to start her business 'The Hamamat African Beauty'.

6.The beauty icon is an inspiration to natural hair and dark skin enthusiasts.

7.Hamamat deals in coconut oil, Golden shea butter, African soap, safari shea butter and Tango Body Scrub worldwide.

8. Her Instagram page has become an interesting one for many beauty lovers and enthusiasts.

9. Her beauty and charm has helped attract over a million followers on her IG page.

10. Her beauty is simply out of this world.

Source: YEN.com.gh