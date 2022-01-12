Ghanaian ladies have fully taken advantage of Instagram by flaunting their beauty to the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

These ladies can boast of many followers as their photos have been attracting reactions.

One of these ladies is Kalby Dickson who has got a unique look and has over 200k followers on Instagram.

Kalby Dickson: 11 photos of the model who is the new 'IG queen' in Ghana (Photo credit: Instagram/Kalby Dickson)

Source: Instagram

Kalby has been feeding the eyes of her followers with spectacular photos flaunting her looks.

Kalby is not only a model and photogenic but she is also a brand ambassador.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Here are the 11 most beautiful photos of Kalby that are turning heads on Instagram.

1. Beautiful matching outfit:

2. Too much sauce:

3. Looking awesome here:

4. Feeling herself:

5. As white as snow:

6. Executive posing:

7. Kalby is a top-notch model:

8. On point:

9. Stylish look:

10. Beautiful hair:

11. Natural beauty:

Tracey Boakye storm Paris with her 2 kids and pretty nanny; chill in photo

Ghanaian actress, producer, and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted having fun with her kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira, and their nanny.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye had taken her kids and their nanny to the Paris version of Disney Land, France.

The whole family huddled up for a photo as they had fun at the dream destination of many kids around the world

They were all seen in winter clothes as they posed for the camera that has gained massive traction on social media.

D-Black buys himself tear rubber Mercedes S550 to celebrate b'day; drops classy photos

Ghanaian rapper and musician, Desmond Blackmore famed in entertainment circles as D-Black has pampered himself on the occasion of his birthday today, January 12, 2022.

To celebrate the big day, the rapper and businessman decided to buy a car for himself to give himself a special treat.

He decided to pamper himself by acquiring a Mercedes Benz S550 and flaunted it on social media.

The Vera hitmaker was seen standing in front of the car in what looked like a house as he flaunted it for all to see.

Source: YEN.com.gh