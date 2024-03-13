Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, got many people laughing hard with their dance video

The couple were seen doing the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge as Mr Aduonum struggled to properly do the moves

Many people advised her husband to take up dancing lessons to improve his moves

Failed Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, participated in the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband do the Tshwala Bami dance challenge

Afua Asantewaa and her husband decided to participate in the Tshwala Bami viral dance challenge by South African musicians TitoM and Yuppe.

The video started off with the GWR sing-a-thon star displaying her moves, and her husband, eager to showcase his, pushed her aside and started to dance.

Speaking on her husband's passion in the video, Mrs Aduonum said:

"He said excuse me it’s my turn."

Video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, doing the Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

Reactions as Afua Asantewaa and her husband dance in a video

The dance moves of Mr Aduonum got many people laughing hard as many questionedwhy Afua Asantewaa forced him to do the challenge.

ameyaw112 said:

Haha kofi asa ky3n mi

official_dacoster said:

Aeiii Wofa Aden?

portiawekia said:

His dance deserves the OSCARS

bukeyegh said:

Beautiful. But please change the filter you use. It looks weird and I personally believe you look great without filters.

bridge_antwi said:

Your husband is doing the Abetifi version

onlyurss2 said:

Why are you worrying the innocent man

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

Asantewaa Your Husband did so well because he practically don't know how to dance. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

martiow said:

Maame, be careful. Tell that old man to sit down somewhere. He is not the Star, you are. We only want to see him behind the scenes.

GWR star Afua Asantewaa and her hubby recalled how they met before marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, recounted how they met.

In an interview on TV3 Ghana, the pair recalled they first met in 2013 and became friends until 2016.

The couple's video gathered complementary reactions from netizens after it surfaced on social media.

