Rapper Medikal announced on X that he and his wife, the seasoned actress and film director Fella Makafui, are currently divorced and co-parenting their child, Island Frimpong

The Scarface crooner further shared screenshots on X of Fella Makafui blocking from all social media platforms

The news sparked a massive debate online as many claimed he was chasing clout, while other challenged him to share proof of divorce documents

Rapper Medikal sparked divorce rumours on X after he announced that he and his wife and actress Fella Makafui are no longer together.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and their daughter Island in photos. Image Credit: @fellamakafui and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal sparked divorce rumours on X

Taking to his X account, a fan made a post tagging the celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui, as the most inspirational music duo.

Medikal let the cat out of the bag and responded by saying that Fella Makafui and he and co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

In his message, he wrote:

Fella is no more my wife, she is my Baby mother, we are co- parenting now and it’s all good

Below is the post by Medikal announcing that he and Fella Makafui are no longer together as husband and wife.

Fella Makafui blocks Medikal on social media

The Sowutuom hitmaker then shared a screenshot on X proving that he and his business mogul wife, now turned alleged ex-wife, are not on talking terms.

The screenshot was a picture showing that Fella Makafui had blocked him on X. The rapper further disclosed that she had blocked him on all social media platforms, including Instagram.

Reactions as Medikal announced that he and Fella Makafui are divorced

Many people on social media did not believe the statement Medikal made regarding his marriage to Fella Makafui, as they opined that he was chasing clout.

Others also challenged him to show proof of their dissolved marriage in order to make his statements believable.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

@ellyserwaaa said:

Lies.

@_khendrick said:

Ah medikal you make this meat go ei.

@OfficialBigkay said:

As you dey tweet sef Fella ein head dey your chest. MDK show proof.

@0panaa_1 said:

Clout chasing Dey bee you o

@OriginalObeng said:

but you be fan F00ler o, she block you but en cars still dey your house big bro. Make this make sense to us

"Marriage may not be for me, I tried": Medikal causes stir with divorce rumours

YEN.com.gh reported in June 2023 that Ghanaian rapper Medikal said that maybe marriage is not for people in the creative art industry.

The award-winning rapper, who is married to actress and movie producer Fella Makafui, added that he had tried his best in his marriage.

Fans of the rapper shared their opinions on his revelation, with a majority of his followers requesting that he hold on to the piece of information.

Source: YEN.com.gh