Asantewaa has showed off a plush Range ROver in a new photo of herself she posted on the internet

The actress and social media influencer was spotted sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle dressed in black leather clothes

Asantewaa recently flaunted her husband on social media on the occasion of his birthday a few days ago

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has flaunted a sleek Range Rover in a new photo she shared on Instagram.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the actress' page, Asantewaa was seen seated on the bonnet of the sleek ride which was parked inside a huge house.

Asantewaa was seen wearing all black outfit consisting a black t-shirt, a pair of bodycon leather trousers and a knee-high pair of boots to match.

The actress sported her usual golden-dyed hair as she looked straight into the camera to have her photo taken.

After posting the photo, Asantewaa captioned them:

"Asucden dropping soon…ASUCDEN 24/7 NO OFF DAYS!! Y’all forget Queen Solomon @sista.afia ,

I’m the CEO of the song Gegeeeeeee"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of Asantewaa took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

_anika.47_ gad this to say:

"Dammmmm show them@mmmm"

_audreyyy_a wrote:

"Drop too hard Gegeeeeeeeeee"

lawrenciadela also commented:

"Is the drip for the familyyyyyyy"

maamee_agyekumwaah noted:

"Gegeeeeeeeee You Look Amazing"

ephya_hipsy also dropped a comment:

"Ny3 wo map ne Ghana"

