Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, turns plus one today and the internet is filled with many wishful thoughts and love for the artiste

The Angela singer marked his 25th birthday with very captivating and unusual photos on his social media pages and the internet is going crazy already

Eugene's birthday photos are entirely dapper and have garnered a ton of social media reactions from netizens and fans across the country

Multiple award-winning highlife and afrobeat artiste, Eugene Kwame Marfo, famed widely as Kuami Eugene, has set the internet ablaze with very dope birthday photos causing lots of 'confusion' online.

The 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year winner turned 25 today, February 1, 2020, and commemorated his birthday with drip photos on his social media pages.

The photos have got social media users and fans talking as he serves us quite an unusual fashionable look compared with to what he is known by which is quite minimal per fashion standards.

The Bunker hitmaker dripped from head to toe as he rocked very captivating streetwear outfits in vogue like the superstar he continually heralds himself as. The look is very regal and gives off Hollywood A-list star vibes.

Wearing two different color types of baseball jackets, red and blue, Kuami Eugene gleamed with style with a white hoodie he rocked underneath his jacket and scored with white fitted pants as well as fashionable sneakers.

The rock star also complimented his look with a unisex gym bag and very stunning shades to give his look the complete touch. The ethereal look by Kuami Eugene was of 'GQ' cover standards.

The photos have come with a lot of surprised reactions from netizens as the fashionable photos he posted on his social media are way better than any of the fashion statements he ever made.

Checkout the Photos

Social media reactions

@labees_trend_gh commented:

"Roooooockstar"

@gyesi_jr_20

"Long life and blessings from God on you as you celebrate your day Rockkkkkkstar"

@lees.ville_classic_wardrobe

"Happy birthday rockstar… you always rock it"

