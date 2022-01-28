The internet was blessed with the the finest photo feeds that got fans and netizens excited with the breathtaking photos our Ghanaian celebrities shared on Instagram

Celebrities like Shatta Wale, Nana Ama Anamoah , Cheddar, Sandra Ankobiah, amongst many others served us the very best images of laudable fashion statements they made

Not only did these photos cause stirs on social media but also gave us the 'wow' and 'whoa' effects this week on Instagram

Ghanaian celebrities, both male and female have understood the potency of social media and how to use it as a means to stay relevant and it is overly fascinating.

These celebrities have mastered the act of engaging followers with their constant share of breathtaking photos of themselves on their social media pages especially on Instagram.

We entirely love and live for their sartorial choices and flawless photographs they shared Instagram this week; those that made headlines this week and even the ones that did not.

Nana Aba Anamoh, Hajia4real, Cheddar.source: instagarm/@twinsdntbeg

Source: Instagram

Personalities like business mogul, Cheddar, dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, media grandee, Nana Aba Anamoah and others were our muse for this week.

Checkout the full list celebrities that made our cut for the best star photos we saw on social media this week by YEN.com.gh

1. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and his newly found love got fans stunned with this beautiful photo of themselves ridding on a jet. The photo got the nation talking as the two new love birth went public with their love life.

2.Nana Aba Anamoah

Media's big wig, Nana Aba Anamoah, had aher foundation, Hearts Wide Open, launched this week and her ethereal look was one the highlight of the event.

3. Cheddar and Serwaa Amihere

Business mogul, Cheddar and broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, posed together in this lovely photo that spark conversations online. The two were breathtaking in this photo.

5. Hajia4real

The Fine Girl singer looked very gorgeous and showed us a more Ghanaian side of herself wearing a funeral 'Kaba and slit' which she wore to Afia Schwar's one-week rite for her late father.

6.Sandra Ankobiah and Maame 'Oh My Hair'

Our two slay queens did not come to 'play', the two came to 'slay'. Th two turned heads with their photos. We loved bits and pieces of it.

7.Nana Ama Mcbrown

The empress herself blessed our sight with 'barbie-like' photos and we loved it entirely. She is truly queen.

8. Diana Asamoah

Gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah, is a diva. She is gradually redefining what it is to be a gospel singer and still stay elegant and fabulous.

Source: YEN.com.gh