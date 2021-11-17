The Kency Twins Adom and Nhyira are having a very special first birthday today

The adorable babies were seen with their grandfather and media mogul Osei Kwame Despite

Adom and Nhyira are celebrating their first birthday today, November 17, 2021

Kennedy and Tracy Osei's twin daughters, Kayla and Kaylee are the talk of the town today as they turn 1-year-old today, November 17, 2021.

To mark the day, the twins known by the local names Adom and Nhyira, have been spotted spending the day with their grandfather and well-known Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Kenedy Osei, the adorable twins paid a courtesy visit to their grandpa at home.

Photos of Osei Kwame Despite with his family. Source: Instagram/@kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite was seen playing with his cute granddaughters as they tried taking off his hat in one of the photos.

At one point, the twins were made to sit on the laps of their grandfather as he assisted them to cut their first birthday cake.

Kayla and Kaylee appeared to be very fond of their granddad as they clung to him in the many photos that have hit social media.

Another photo showed the whole family including Kennedy Osei and Tracey posing for a family photo on the special day.

Wife Of Despite's Son Celebrates 1st Birthday Of Their Twin Daughters With New Photos

Tracy Osei, the wife of Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei, is a happy mother as her twin daughters celebrate their birthdays.

The twins, Kayla and Kaylee a.k.a. Adom and Nhyira, turned one year old on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

In celebrating the birthday of the twins who are all-grown now, Tracy shared some beautiful family photos.

I would have 'dealt' with them if not for the crowd - Journalist Albert speaks in new video

Journalist Albert Nat Hyde, the blogger who has gone viral over an audition at GH One with Nana Aba, Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, has spoken in a fresh interview.

While speaking with award-winning Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix in an exclusive YouTube interview, Journalist Albert said his confidence plummeted at a point.

According to him, many people who were in a different room trooped into the audition room to watch his exchanges with the panel made up of Nana Aba, Bridget and Serwaa.

Source: Yen Newspaper