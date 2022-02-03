Osei Kwame Despite is currently trending on social media all because of his 60th birthday

At his 60th birthday celebration on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, his family was present to support him

A video of his all four siblings has popped up online as they really look-alike

Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, celebrated his 60th birthday, on Wednesday, February 2022.

Accra came to a standstill due to the plush birthday party of the Ghanaian billionaire.

Many top personalities like Ibrahim Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong, Nana Cheddar, was at Despite's mansion for the plush birthday party.

Despite's all-grown children and employees were also at the celebration.

Now, a video of all the four siblings of Despite has dropped online which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

In the video, Despite was seen taking pictures with his siblings - two males and two females.

From the video, a voice was heard saying one mother and one father.

Despite gifts his sisters fully-furnished 5-bedroom house each on his birthday

On his 60th birthday celebration, Despite surprised his sisters by gifting them fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies went to his hometown Wiamoase in the Ashanti region to hand over the buildings to his sisters.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Despite was seen in the company of his trusted business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Dr Ofori Sarpong then called the two pretty sisters of Despite and handed over to the keys to separate fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses in their hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti region.

Kennedy Osei jams to Amakye Dede's song at dad's 60th birthday

The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, caused a stir online at his dad, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's 60th birthday dinner on February 2, 2022.

The husband of Tracy Osei was seen happily dancing at the dinner held for his father to one of the popular songs of the legendary musician, Amakye Dede.

Kennedy Osei was seen dancing with a woman at the party while drinking from a red plastic cup.

The son of the business mogul was seen wearing a white long-sleeved Balmin designer shirt over a pair of black jeans trousers.

