3ma p3 sokoo - Kennedy Osei jams to Amakye Dede's song at dad's 60th birthday

Kennedy Osei was one of the people to watch at Despite's 60th birthday celebration

The son of the business mogul was seen jamming to Amakye Dede's hit song at the plush dinner held in his dad's honour

Dr Osei Kwame Despite turned 60 years old on February 2, 2022, and held an elaborate ceremony

The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, caused a stir online at his dad, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's 60th birthday dinner on February 2, 2022.

The husband of Tracy Osei was seen happily dancing at the dinner held for his father to one of the popular songs of legendary musician, Amakye Dede.

Kennedy Osei was seen dancing with a woman at the party while drinking from a red plastic cup.

Kennedy Osei. Source: Instagram/utvghana

Source: Instagram

The son of the business mogul was seen wearing a white long-sleeved Balmin designer shirt over a pair of black jeans trousers.

He complimented his outfit with a black hat and a glittering pair of designer shoes.

Kennedy Osei was dancing with a lady who was also wearing a white dress as they gently turned around on the dancefloor.

The video was posted by Despite Media-owned United Television and was captioned:

"@_kennedyosei exhibiting his dancing skills at his dad’s 60th birthday celebration #DespiteAt60"

Fans react to the video

triciafremps noted:

"This is asikafuo ASA....gentle dance no gidigidi biaaa"

amboshet also wrote:

"No be your regular white top. That’s 2,000 dollars shirt !!!"

pervinpay had this to say:

"Asikafo) asa obiaa ntare wo to. Kapr3 boy b3 twi wo saa"

lenzy_billz commented:

"Hustle o. So uno go dey carry Birthday cake for ur Head. Chai! May we all make Money Yesu"

solar.gh wrote:

"This party de3,they won't serve alomo and kenkey dà"

Despite's 60th b'day: Kennedy Osei opens up dad's garage in photo as celebrates him

General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei, has celebrated his father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on the occasion of his dad's 60th birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In a photo he shared on his official Instagram page, Kennedy Osei put his dad's garage on display for all to see.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite was seen standing close to one of his vintage cars while dressed in a suit probably getting ready to go out.

Source: YEN.com.gh