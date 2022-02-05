Social media feeds got very much exciting with stunning and breathtaking photos our Ghanaian celebrities shared on Instagram

Celebrities like Osei Kwame Despite, Jackie Appiah, and Cheddar blessed us with some very memorable moments of themselves with stunning photos

Not only did these photos cause a stir on social media but also gave us the 'wow' and 'whoa' effects this week on Instagram

We love how our Ghanaian personalities and celebrities have understood the potency of social media and how to use it as a means to stay relevant.

These celebrities constantly captivate netizens and fans with beautiful photos of themselves on their social media pages, especially on Instagram. They have mastered the act of engaging followers.

We totally love and adore their sartorial choices and flawless photographs they shared Instagram this week; those that made headlines this week and even the ones that did not.

YEN.com.gh brings you the best celebrity Photos that got fans stunned this week.

1. Despite

Fans were surprised after this photo of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was shared by his son on social media in celebration of his father's 60th birthday. The stylish photo was way parallel to his age.

2.Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah is a beauty to behold. The actress melted the heart of fans and social media users with this lovely photo.

3. Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh stepped into this week with a very lovely pink outfit. She made pink the new red this Valentine's Season.

4. Cheddar

The real estate mogul, Nana Bediako, famed as Cheddar caused stirs online with a 'joker' outfit this week.

5. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn reminded us all of the vacation locales on our bucket list with this relaxing tour photo of herself in an unknown location. She looked rejuvenated and the scenery was beutiful.

6. Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene made headlines with his 'drip' photos of himself he marked his 25th birthday with this week.

7.Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown obviously had to make it to our list. The actress melted the heart of fans with very mesmorizing portraits of herself.

8. Kennedy Osei and Father Dickson

Kennedy Osei and his godfather, Father Dickson blessed us with an adorable photo of themselves which we loved.

