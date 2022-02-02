Despite Storms town in Luxury car as he celebrates 60th birthday today

Ghanaian business mogul, Despite, turns plus one today and social media feeds and tabloids are already flooded with his photos and wishful thoughts

The CEO of the Despite Group of companies marked his 60th Birthday in style as he stormed the streets with a very expensive car in celebration of his day

The video circulating on the internet has garnered lots of traction and generation many talks amongst Social media users and fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Celebrated Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group, turns plus one today , February 2, 2022 .

The successful business man and philanthropist turned 60 years today, and and many social media users and fans are celebrating on their feeds with beautiful photos of his and wishful thoughts

In a celebration mood, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, has been spotted in a new video going viral storming the streets with one of his very luxurious automobiles together with his long time friend and business associate, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Despite. source:Instagram/@nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, Despite is seen arrive at the airport in a vintage Bentley car with his entourage wearing white outfits which signifies victory as smiles from ear to ear and make his way inside the airport.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch Video Here

Social media reaction

@afia___amponsah1 commented:

"60 years looking like 41"

@karenkashkane commented :

"wowza! 60 never looked this great on a person"

@_wil.liaam reacted also

"Chale 60 yrs look good on him waaa herrr"

@martbrushesandhair

"I tap into this your blessings sir blissful birthday"

Bride Whose Guest Stole show at her Engagement 'Redeems' Herself with gown at Wedding

After inviting a very fashionable guest for an engagement, the Ghanaian bride was made to look like any other person as her guest stole the spotlight with a more ethereal bridal kente dress she score with fabulous hair and make-up.

Photos of the two surfaced online and got social media users confused as to which one of them was the bride as the invited guest went in for a more beautifully patterned elaborate Kente that outshined that of the bride.

Source: YEN.com.gh