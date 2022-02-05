Zynnell Zuh's Makes Pink the New Red with 5 Sizzling Looks in the Month of Love

Popular style enthusiast, Zynnell Zuh, has stepped in the month of love with very enchanting looks on her social media pages and fans are going gaga

The slay queen, Zynnell Zuh, has served fans the very best fashion in pink which is quite an unusual color for the month of love but managed to make it seem the norm

Zynnell Zuh over the years has proven herself to be a force to reckon with when it comes to everything style and fashion

Celebrated Ghanaian fashion icon and actress, Zynnell Zuh, has redefined the season of love with the color pink as she serves us very stunning looks in pink outfits.

Red is known to be the go-to color in the Valentine season, but for Zynnell, pink is the new red. She made very laudable fashion statements on her social media page from the start of the month that got fans stunned.

Zynnell Zuh gave us different shades of pink in 5 breathtaking looks. Every look of hers was unique and got tabloids flooding her photos on their feeds.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 captivating looks in Pink actress, Zynnell Zuh, stepped in the month of love with.

1. Zynnell Zuh projected the sexy mistress look in a chic pink dress with white beautifully patterned in it. The monochrome cat-eye frame was the 'real deal' about the look.

2. It takes a style grandee to match hair with an outfit. Zynnell did not only go pink with her dress but also with her voluminous hair. She looked regal with the little denim jacket she complimented the look with.

3.This look from the style lover, Zynnell Zuh, was completely ethereal. She served it hot and fans and critics were all witnesses.

4.Mirror mirror on the wall, who sizzles in pink better of them all ? Zynnell Zuh, the mirror replies. Her fairytale look with the Rapunzel effect was the 'ish'.

5. If Disney world was real, Zynnell, would have have ruled in there. Her queenly vibes in pink non-comparable.

