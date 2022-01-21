Social media feeds got very much exciting with stunning and breathtaking photos our Ghanaian celebrities shared on Instagram

Celebrities like Asamoah Gyan, Tracy Boakye, Dr. Louisa served us the very best photos of some laudable fashion statements they made

Not only did these photos cause stir on social media but also gave us the 'wow' and 'whoa' effects this week on Instagram

It is fascinating how our Ghanaian celebrities, both male and female have understood the potency of social media and how to use it as a means to stay relevant.

These celebrities constantly captivate netizens and fans with beautiful photos of themselves on their social media pages especially especially on Instagram. They have mastered the act of engaging followers.

From stars that flooded IG with their birthday photos this week, to them that made appearances at events not leaving out the photoshoot pictures they casually blessed our sights with.

We totally love and adore their sartorial choices and flawless photographs they shared Instagram this week; those that made headlines this week and even the ones that did not.

From the beautiful vacation locales to their ethereal fashion sense, not forgetting the ravishing makeup and perfectly groomed looks, YEN.com.gh brings you 7 of the best celebrity photos that caused stirs on Instagram this week.

1. Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian professional footballer, Asamoah Gyan showed his debonair qualities in a dapper blazer this week.

2. Selly Galley

The style icon herself, Selly broke her fashion silence as she made her first laudable fashion statement this week.

3. Dr Louisa

Our birthday celebrant for this week, Dr. Louisa, Stonebwoy's wife, served us with a divine picture as she turned plus one.

4. Kidi

The golden boy also came through in style. He bless us with a street style photo and we loved it.

5. MzBel

Our 'Sweet 16' artiste is ageless. At age 50, she still did justice to this leotard outfit she wore.

6.Kisa Gbekle

You don't spend thousands of cedis on butt augmentation and stay indoors. You flaunt it !

7. Camidoh

Camidoh's birthday photos were magazine cover-worthy. It was one of our best this week

