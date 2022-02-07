The Ghanaian power couple, Cheddar and his wife are a force to reckon with when it comes to serving relationship goals

The two love-birds know how to make headlines with the love goals, the expensive gifts they surprise each other with and their classy dual photos

Cheddar and his wife always get fans stunned with their very classy and high-cost photos that get social media users stunned

Ghanaian business mogul and real estate grandee, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely famed as Cheddar, and his beautiful wife, are experts when it comes to garnishing love with money.

From expensive gifting to each other to wearing high-end labels for very expensive-themed photoshoots, the love-duo are clearly a force to reckon with.

The rich man and his lovely wife best explain the saying, "money makes love sweeter". The two serve the very best of relationship and love goals, like no other.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 Photos of Cheddar and his wife that Shows that love is Sweeter with Money

1. The merchant and his wife posed like the emperor and empress they are in this lovely photo. They both looked regal in this photo with the royalty vibes they served.

2. Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife gave us the best royalty portrait and looked very English in this breathtaking photo. His wife showed us she could be a cover girl with her look in this photo.

3. Cheddar and her wife, know how to turn heads at events. The duo are totally adorable anytime they pose for a picture.

4. No duo does vacations better than the power couple. They visit the most beautiful and expensive resorts and serve us the very best photos from their vacations.

5. Nana Kwame Bediako, and his beautiful wife are simply amazing. They are goals when it comes to being in a relationship.

