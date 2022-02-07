Mrs. Amanda Agyapong, seems to living her best life as she stormed social media with a laudable fashion statement on her birthday

Wife of celebrated business mogul and philanthropist, Kennedy Agyapong, turned 32 over the weekend, February 5, 2022

The mother of three, wife and entrepreneur, Kennedy Agyapong, stunned in a monochrome outfit in a high-fashion way that got stunned

Mrs. Amanda Agyapong, the wife of reputed business mogul and successful man, Kennedy Agyapong, widely famed as Kenpong, has blessed her fans and netizens with a captivating fashion statement.

The mother of three kids celebrated her birthday over the weekend and had her photos flood social media feeds as fans threw-in many heartfelt and wishful thoughts to the 32-year-old beauty.

Mandy has shared some breathtaking photos in a very regal outfit on her social media to thank her fans and admirers who wished her a happy plus one.

Kennedy Agyapong's wife. source: Instagram/@all_thins_lux

Source: Instagram

Enchanting in a monochrome outfit, the boss chic showed her style qualities like never seen before. She rocked a black latex fitted pants with a black sweat top which had an inscription in white color in it.

Amanda rocked a sweat top over a white office shirt to compliment the color of the text in it. She scored the sophisticated look with a black palm heel and a designer bag. She gave off Hollywood vibes with this look.

She captioned the two adorable photo saying :

"Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes"

Mandy : Kennedy Agyapong's wife takes fashion to the next level in new photos

Source: Instagram

The other photo had her seated in a queenly manner as she posed for the photo being taken by her son who was spotted in frame. She captioned that photo saying :

"Its my little man in the background for me"

Kennedy Agyapong's wife.source:instagram/@all_thins_lux

Source: Instagram

