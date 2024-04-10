Dr Likee and his cronies have stormed Accra in preparation for Kyekeku's 1957 premiere

The comedian visited the former football player at home to invite him to the upcoming event

Asamoah Gyan couldn't control his laughter when the comedian began to display

Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer, has called on one of his biggest fans, Asamoah Gyan, former player of the Black Stars.

The comedian was spotted with his cronies, Kyekeku, 39/40 and others who frequently appear in his YouTube skits.

They were there to present an invitation to the former Black Stars player for Kyekeku's upcoming movie premiere in Accra.

Dr Likee displays for Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan was preparing for the recently held launch of the All-Regional Games when Dr Likee and his cronies arrived.

The comedian, spotting an unmissable outfit, rolled in with a funny walk. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee attempted to mimic Asamoah Gyan's footballing days while the retired player watched on from his balcony in laughter.

Before retirement, Asamoah Gyan captained the Black Stars and remains the team's all-time leading goalscorer, having represented the national team in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Netizens react to Dr Likee's display at Asamoah Gyan's house

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Likee's display at Asamoah Gyan's house

Dr Likee promotes Lil Win's upcoming movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted Dr Likee on the streets of Krofrom talking about Lil Win's upcoming premiere for the movie A Country Called Ghana.

The comedian's decision to support his colleague's project surprised scores of fans, considering the rift between both actors.

Fans took to social media to hail Dr Likee for his selfless decision to put the Kumawood industry first.

