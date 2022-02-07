Berla Mundi melts the hearts of her suitors; looks so cute in fresh photo

Berla Mundi has wowed her many fans and followers on social media with a new photo

The pretty media personality was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera

Not long ago, she indicated that she was looking for a suitor who she was going to get married to in 2023

Pretty Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey famed as Berla Mundi, has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with a recent photo she shared on her official Instagram page.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the photo and video-sharing app, Berla Mundi was seen on the set of TV3 when she posed for a camera.

She was seen wearing an orange outfit as she sat behind a desk which had an open laptop sitting on it.

Photos of Berla Mundi.

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi was seen holding up two fingers in the air showing the sign of peace as she showed off her priceless smile.

She was seen seated on an orange chair as she struck the pose for the camera.

After posting the photo, Berla Mundi captioned it:

"Goodmorning my people. Let’s do African Proverbs today, shall we?

What does this mean? “Wood already touched by fire is not hard to set alight.” What’s your all-time favourite African proverb? #restoreyourenergy #lucozadeorange"

Fans and followers react to the photo

Many ardent fans of Berla Mundi took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared online.

mamle.xx___ came in with the comment:

"Always looking beautiful"

ohemaa.agyeman had this to say:

"You foine"

ewuradjoa_badji simply wrote:

"Orange Monday"

akyeresarpong wrote her comment in Ga

"Yitso kome eyaa jina"

There were many comments that showed that fans of Berla Mundi were happy to see her shining bright like a diamond as usual.

I'm ready - Berla Mundi says as she opens application for men who want to marry her

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Berla Mundi has said she is now open to getting married after she received an email to that effect.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the TV star, Berla Mundi was heard saying she was now accepting applications for a male suitor.

According to her, she had been given a deadline to get married by the end of February 2023 and she was looking to fulfill that project.

Berla Mundi said if she does not heed the warning she received in an email to get married as soon as possible, she might get into trouble.

Source: YEN.com.gh