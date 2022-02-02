Berla Mundi has sarcastically said she is on a tight time schedule to get married by February 2023

According to her, someone sent her an email asking her to get married or face their wrath

As a result, the TV star has said she is opening applications for all her possible suitors

Award-winning media personality Berlinda Addardey famed as Berla Mundi has said she is now open to getting married after she received an email to that effect.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the TV star, Berla Mundi was heard saying she was now accepting applications for a male suitor.

According to her, she had been given a deadline to get married by the end of February 2023 and she was looking to fulfill that project.

Photos of Berla Mundi. Source: berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi said if she does not heed the warning she received in an email to get married as soon as possible, she might get into trouble.

The lovable media personality said she was on a tight time schedule to ensure that her supposed wedding in 2023 would be in the trends when it actually happens.

She, therefore, said she was now receiving applications to that effect and said she needed help from anyone who wanted to link her up with a good suitor.

After posting the video of herself talking about her supposed marriage, Berla Mundi captioned it:

"Project ‘No excuses’ officially activated. Are you single, handsome and available? Applications open. Requirements: Must be able to carry 10 packs of Lucozade with his little finger!!!!"

Fans react to the post

Many friends, celebs and followers of Berla Mundi took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

Local gospel star unbreakablejb1 commented:

"@giovani.caleb please can you put @berlamundi on date rush . Help a sister"

go.ogo_ also wrote:

"The whole Gentleman of Ghana will marry you"

alexayirebi also came in with the comment:

"I just adore your sense of humour"

brightgadhafi20 was ready to put down names of all the suitors:

"Am going to buy full Notebook"

1plus1builders prayed for Berla:

"Like joke you have make you request plain. I humbly pray that God provides you a handsome strong man that will love, care and service you well. Financially stable. AMEN"

