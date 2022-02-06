Fella Makafui has set tongues wagging on social media with a breathtaking video

In the said video, Fella was captured displaying her iconic dance moves to the world

The actress didn't really come to play as she turned her back to the camera to flaunt what she has got

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has incurred the wrath of social media users with her latest banging video.

The actress has really proved why she is one of the hottest celebrities you can find around in Ghana at the moment.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the mother of one was seen wearing a beautiful outfit looking flashy.

Fella Makafui brings down IG; drops video feeling herself (Photo credit: Instagram/Fella Makafui)

Source: Instagram

Fella was captured in a room jamming to a song as she displayed her dancing skills.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From the video, she turned her back to the camera as she started shaking what God has given to her.

Fans not happy

Some social media users are not happy with what they saw as they took her to the cleaners.

gau_cho_cho:

"Is she really a mother? Will ur child be happy with this?."

niivelli:

"Same dance moves all the time....m'abr3 mpo."

missyakua_mawuli:

"Education is good oh. I don't see Joselyn Dumas doing this and she's got killa curves too"

berryseller3:

"Childish life nu doorsu .. mtchewwww"

Joselyn Dumas causes traffic in video while cat-walking; fans heap praises on her

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled many of her fans and followers with a video she released on her social media page.

In her latest post on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress and TV show host was spotted cat walking on top of a building.

She was seen wearing a gold-themed outfit which fit her so well as she beamed with her usual beautiful smile.

Joselyn Dumas was seen walking from one end of where she stood to another while flaunting her modelling skills.

Singer Becca shows off workout skills in the gym

Ghanaian songstress, Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca has caused a stir on social media with her latest video.

Becca is one of the energetic female singers currently at the top level when it comes to music in Ghana.

The award-winning singer doesn't joke with her health as she has released a video of how she trains to stay fit.

Source: YEN.com.gh