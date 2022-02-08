Popular TV personality, Stacy Amoateng, is currently trending on Instagram due to her birthday on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The award-winning broadcaster is one of the female stars we have in the country at the moment.

Tracey is married to one-time rapper, Okyeame Quophi and they have been blessed with three kids.

Stacy Amoateng: 9 photos of the TV personality as she celebrates birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Stacy Amoateng)

Source: Instagram

She has got many admirers on Instagram as she has been feeding them with gorgeous photos.

As she is celebrating her birthday it is just appropriate to show her some love with 9 of her beautiful photos.

1. Stacy Amoateng couldn't hide her joy on her birthday as she released this photo to celebrate the day:

2. One thing about Stacy is that she is not just beautiful but all always on point when it comes to her choice of dressing:

3. So gorgeous, she ticks all boxes with this stunning photo. Stacy is truly a celebrity in Ghana:

4. Check her out here, she looks so flashy, beauty is an understatement in describing Stacy at the moment:

5. Lovely hairstyle, flaunts her beauty in this well designed African outfit as she looks into the camera:

6. Always showing her gorgeous smile to the world. She always melting the heart of her followers:

7. Executive posing, she is a motivator and she kept on helping the needy in her own way:

8. The picture is black and white but the fact remains that she is very beautiful. You don't need to be told:

9. What a wow, that is dope. Tracy has got specs so beautiful in this African print:

