The Ghana Police Service is now one of the most attractive services in the country at the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The noble job can boast of many beautiful ladies but one person has proven that she is the best among all the ladies in the service.

Her name is Akosua Vee and she has been turning heads on Instagram with her stunning. photos.

Akosua Vee: 12 photos that explain why she is the most beautiful Police officer in Ghana (Photo credit: Instagram/Akosua Vee)

Source: Instagram

Akosua Vee is not just a Police officer but also a photogenic and she has been flaunting her beauty on Instagram.

As she has been wowing her followers, YEN.com.gh has got 12 beautiful photos of her that prove she is the hottest lady officer at the moment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Akosua Vee flaunting combination of colours and lovely hairstyle in this stunning photo. She looks hot:

2. As her caption read, calm and collected. She Wows social media users with her lovely smile:

3. Always looking beautiful in jeans as she gets ready to step out. She is just beautiful:

4. On duty, she doesn't joke with her work despite flaunting her stunning beauty on social media:

5. Ready to serve the nation with all heart. She still looks beautiful in her Police uniform that is the gospel truth:

6. No one can say she is not beautiful. Just look at this, her smiles alone worth a million dollars:

7. Vibing with her colleaugue. Doesn't she looks hot and spicy in this heartwarming photo:

8. Another beautiful pose in her uniform wearing a lovely smile. Akosua Vee will surely go far:

9. Akosua Vee is our new model on social media. Flaunting her beauty in her waist snatch:

10. No stress, just simple. Gracing the gram with this sassy photo and she is always on point:

11. Check her out here in this gorgeous photo. Always smiling and happy showing her beauty:

12. It is a black day and she stepped up with her swag. Akosua Vee is a real photogenic:

Actress Kafui Danku and daughter spice up Instagram with 4 adorable photos

Ghanaian movie director and actress Kafui Danku and her daughter, Baby Lorde born Lorde Ivana Pitcher have once again dazzled in some new photos shared online.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde were seen goofing around as they posed.

The duo was seen wearing some designer outfits as they basked in the peace and serenity of their home abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh