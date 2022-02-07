Bulldog shows off his pretty wife on her birthday in photos; fans react

Bulldog has taken to social media to flaunt his wife on a special occasion

The artiste manager put his wife on blast on the occasion of her 40th birthday celebration

Bulldog is not noted for flaunting his family members online so this is one rare sighting of his wife

Well-known Ghanaian artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson famed as Bulldog has taken to social media to flaunt his wife on the occasion of her birthday.

February 5, 2022, marked the birthday of the pretty wife of the artiste manager and he decided to post her for all to see.

He shared photos of his wife who is abroad as she posed for her pictures to be taken by a waterbody.

Photos of Bulldog and his wife. Source: @bullhaus

Source: Instagram

After posting the photos, Bulldog captioned them:

"Wonderful mother of 4 @40 Forty looks astonishing on you. God bless you my love. #DependOnGod #sikanhyiraadomaseda"

Fans react to the post

Many fans and followers of the artiste manager took to the comment section to react to the birthday photos.

Popular media personality iamamamcbrown was in the comments:

"Happy birthday Mrs BullGod #BRIMM"

Blogger iamphylxgh also wrote:

"Happy Birthday Mrs"

hajiaalimantusadiya had this to say:

"Happy birthday beautiful mama she’s beautiful"

gabidefeel also wrote:

"Wow...so adorable"

itsgyamfuah commented:

"Happy birthday . God bless you"

antieharriet also wrote:

"Happy birthday"

angelina.amissah.3511 noted:

"Appi birthday Mrs bullGod Tight"

Source: YEN.com.gh