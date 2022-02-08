Edward Enninful: Ghanaian Fashion Editor set to Marry Longtime Boyfriend

Popular magazine editor and style icon, Edward Enninful, is set to marry Alec Maxwell, his longtime boyfriend on his 50th birthday this month

Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell are expected to have three hundred guests in attendance at his marriage ceremony at the stately home in Wiltshire

Notable amongst the big personalities expected to grace the ceremony include actor Leonardo DiCaprio, wife of David Beckham, Victoria, and other powerful names in fashion

Celebrated editor for British Vogue Magazine and style icon, Edward Enninful, who is of Ghanaian descent, is set to tie the knot with his longtime boyfriend, Alec Maxwell.

The Vogue editor will marry his film-maker fiancé, Alec Maxwell, on his 50th birthday later this month, February in a star-studded event.

Edward Enninful is to put on what’s labelled as the conglomeration of all the super stars from different sectors, from fashion icons, movie stars, media personalities when he marries his long-term partner in a plush ceremony at Longleat House.

Edward Enninful.

Source: Instagram

According to Daily Mail UK, the fashion impresario and his 'better half', are expected to host some 300 guests at the stately home in Wiltshire and a-list celebs like David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham and other bigwigs in the fashion world would be present.

Edward Enninful first came out as gay when he was 21-year-old. He was born in Ghana at Enyan Denkyira in the Central Region. He later moved to London in his teens with his parents and siblings.

That was the start of Edward Enninful's success story in the world of Fashion. In August 2017, the fashion maestro landed a job as the first Black editor of British Vogue, a position he holds to date.

