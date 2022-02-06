Osei Kwame Despite has spoken for the first time in over 20 years and he sounds very mature

The business mogul hardly grants an interview as he looks to act behind the scenes

Despite owns many businesses and he is one of the richest men in Ghana at the moment

Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, is one of the richest personalities in the country at the moment.

The owner of Despite Media has been touching lives in the country for the past 25 years.

Despite his riches and popularity, the 60-year-old millionaire is a reserved type as she doesn't like granting interviews.

Now for the first time in 20 years Despite has made his first public statement four days after his 60th birthday celebration.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of Despite granting an interview with Etv Ghana.

In the interview, Despite was asked about his humble character in answering he said:

"I started from nowhere and in reality he is humble and he doesn't discriminate."

Despite spoke during his club, the East Legon Executive club meeting on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Osei Kwame Despite Buys $3m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport As 60th Birthday Gift, Wows Rich Friends In Video

Despite has added a new car to his ever-growing fleet of expensive cars.

This time, he acquired a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Despite bought the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport which's starting price is put at three million dollars (GHC19.2 million in current terms) as a birthday gift.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Despite Group CEO turned 60 years old on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

He marked his milestone by gifting houses to his sisters and also holding a star-studded party.

