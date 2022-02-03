Amanda: 7 stunning photos of Kennedy Agyapong's wife as she celebrates birthday

Amanda, is the wife, of Ghanaian business tycoon, Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong and she is celebrating her birthday.

Amanda turned a year older on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and many are seemingly quiet on it.

Amanda: 7 stunning photos of Kennedy Agyapong's as she celebrates birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Mandy)

Amanda, who is well known on Instagram as Mandy is really beautiful and no wonder Kennedy Agyapong couldn't have enough of her.

The mother of three hasn't made motherhood and her entrepreneur life take the best out of her as he still manages to keep that class and style and live life at its best.

Amanda redefines the modern-day woman with her flashy lifestyle as she has been dazzling her followers on Instagram.

In the past, Amanda, was with Kennedy Agaypong but when she broke up with the business mogul she got married to Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah.

Her marriage with the football star didn't work as they divorced.

She then rekindled her relationship with Kennedy Agyapong and they got back together.

Amanda did not let any of these misfortunes bring her down but rather made lemonade out of the lemons that was served her.

She now owns a clothing line and the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Moesha Boduong, Sandra Ankobiah, and other stars are all her clients.

Amanda is also a close friend of Nana Aba Anamoah and Sandra Ankobiah.

Though, Amanda is a Ghanaian she is a resident in Germany.

