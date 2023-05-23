An interesting video of a boy said to be the lookalike of Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has surfaced on social media

The boy's video is the most recent to surface on social media amid Ghana's online doppelganger fad

The clip, which was uploaded to TikTok by a user named Platinumkin_ss9, drew the attention of online users

A video of a boy said to be the lookalike of diminutive Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, born Samuel Yaw Dabo, has raked up reactions after it surfaced on TikTok.

The short footage begins with the boy looking away from the camera. It appears he was chatting with someone outside the camera's view.

The boy then casually posed by a pole and looked directly into the camera, giving a full view of his face.

Video of Yaw Dabo's lookalike emerges. Photo credit: platinumkin_ss9/samuel_dabo (Instagram).

Source: TikTok

The boy's appearance

In the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh, the boy is seen wearing a simple T-shirt over trousers. His casual outfit was not the video's highlight, but his body features, particularly his face.

The boy's video is the latest to emerge on social media amid the lookalike trend in Ghana's online space. The clip was posted on TikTok by a user named Platinumkin_ss9.

Scores of people reacted to the footage, which garnered tons of reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Lookalike of Lasmid causes stir

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man posed in a video online as a lookalike of fast-rising Ghanaian singer Lasmid Nathaniel Owusu, popular with the stage name Lasmid.

In the video, he wore his natural hair to symbolize Lasmid's thick hair. He was dressed simply in a T-shirt and glasses.

He made signals with his fingers and smiled at the camera without saying much in the video.

King Promise shows love to his lookalike

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise won the admiration of many people after he was spotted interacting with his lookalike.

A TikTok video that has since gone viral shows the "Sisa" hitmaker and his crew leave an event grounds.

As he walked out, his TikTok lookalike, @mrreubenofficial, moved closer, attempting to attract his attention and eventually succeeding.

Source: YEN.com.gh