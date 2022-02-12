Strongman's daughter, Baby Simona, has been spotted singing Akwaboah and Cina Soul's Obiaa hit song

While singing, Baby Simona behaved like an adult and gestured as if she understood the lyrics of the song

Many of her followers on social media have been impressed and excited by Simona's ctions in the video

Simona Ama Osei, the daughter of rapper Strongman, has excited her followers on social media with a new video. The video has Simon singing Akwaboah and Cina Soul's Obiaa song.

In the video shared on Simona's personal Instagram which is managed by her mother, the two-year-old dressed in a white top which she tucked into a skirt.

Holding a face brush in the manner artistes hold microphones, Simona danced and sang along the Obiaa song which was playing in the background.

Strongman's daughter, Simona, has wowed fans with her singing

Source: Instagram

Singing the song, Simona gestured and acted like an adult. She was bending her head, hitting her chest, and moving about like one.

Sharing the video, Simona's caption implored her father to allow her to attend an upcoming concert of Akwaboah to perform Obiaa with him.

"Somebody tell my daddy @strongmanburner to take me to uncle @akwaboahmusic shades of love concert on Sunday to perform this song with him❤️❤️," the caption read.

Simona stirs lovely reactions from fans

The video and Simona's gestures have stirred massive reactions from the followers of her page. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the reactions below:

strongmanburner said:

"If you go to shades of love u can’t go to school on Monday oo ."

sellygalley said:

"I'm attending the concert because of her ."

dhafflus_onlineshop said:

"It’s the emotions attached to the singing for me…she can feel it deep inside her ❤️."

beautifulbabiesnbeyond said:

"Eeei but what is with the beating of chest . Eeeii Simooonaaa baby u ll kill me oooo."

ciella_vibes said:

"Eiiii emotions paa nie..Full chest singing abt love ."

__mhanny_xx said:

"It’s the dance for me."

Strongman's daughter joins dad & Kuami Eugene to perform

A few months ago, Strongman's daughter showed her music side after storming stage to perform with her father.

Simona boldly took a microphone from Kuami Eugene who was performing with her and started mimicking them

A video of the two-year-old's performance with her dad which surfaced on social media Rstirred loads of reactions.

