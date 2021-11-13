Strongman's daughter Baby Simona has shown her music side after storming stage to perform with her father

Simona boldly took a microphone from Kuami Eugene who was performing with her and started mimicking them

A video of the two-year-old's performance with her dad has just surfaced on social media

Simona Osei, the daughter of rapper Strongman, is showing signs that she may venture into showbiz in the future.

The two-year-old who is already on the way to becoming a fashion and photo model recently exhibited signs that she can be a music artiste like her father.

Simona has been sighted in a new video performing on stage with her father and singer, Kuami Eugene.

The video happens to have been taken from a show in Kumasi which was organised by Kuami Eugene to promote his new Afro-Highlife EP.

In the video sighted on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Simona is seen on the stage as her father performed with Kuami Eugene.

Moments later, she was seen asking for the microphone from her father who hesitated to oblige. Kuami Eugene then came with his which Simona snatched and started mimicking what the two artistes were doing on the stage.

Simona raps with her dad

This is not the first time that Strongman's daughter has excited fans with her antics and the ability to sing.

In a video that was posted on social media a few months ago, Simona and her father were seen rapping to his latest song, Nhyira.

Simona who was virtually acting as her father's hypeman impressed fans who hailed the little girl and even called for a remix of the song with her father.

Simona birthday

It is interesting to note that Simona is only two years old. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Simona turned two years old on August 17, 2021.

To mark the day the social media handle of the young star shared stunning photos in her honour.

Simona Osei has been touted by many netizens as the next young celebrity kid to watch in terms of her fashion style.

