Oseik Kwame Despite and his wife Awurama Despite have been given love feels with their latest photos on social media

The husband and wife were captured in a rare public display of affection as the businessman celebrated his 60th birthday

Their loved-up photos have stirred massive reactions from social media users who have been impressed with their vibes and looks

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite and his wife, Awurama Despite, have popped in rare loved-up photos on social media.

The photos, taken at the plush 60th birthday party of Despite, show the two in an admirable public display of affection.

One of the photos shared by Instagram blogger, @sweet_maame_adwoa, shows Mrs Despite looking gorgeous in a stunning outfit. Her husband held her from behind and they were full of smiles.

Osei Kame Despite and his wife are giving lovely vibes Photo source: @gregdomphotography_offical

The second photo had Despite and Awurama posing with legendary musician Amakye Dede. Despite had his hand around the neck of his wife as they posed.

Check the photos below:

Despite and wife's photos stir love fee's online

abrafi_ampemdarko was interested in the link between money and love:

"Where there is money, there is Love ."

_sabek_ also went the money way:

"Love is sweet oo when money enter love is sweet in davido voice❤️."

kwamegyamfi_ thought Awurama shared a resemblance with Kennedy Osei's wife:

"She resembles her daughter in-law ooooo #kency - Tracy."

antie7079 was wondering about the woman's age:

"Ei how old is dis woman?."

flourishing__wereko had a wish:

"Wow lovely wish my mum and dad are together divorce is not good oooooo ."

i_am_fresher_joyce said:

"This woman is just lucky. She should thank God every second. I tap into her Grace and Favor in Jesus Mighty name. Wishing them happy years ahead with good health and more kudi."

Despite's wife flaunts their new Buggati Chiron

A few days ago, Despite's wife was spotted showing off her beauty while posing infront of her husband's newly acquired Bugatti Chiron.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Despite's wife is seen in her usual fine dressing. Standing in front of the Bugatti in the short video, she struck a pose for the camera.

Despite's Bugatti

Despite unveiled a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The businessman bought the car estimated to cost around GHC20 million as a present for his 60th birthday.

As photos and videos of Despite's Bugatti flooded the internet, more interesting details about the car's maintenance emerged.

The details about the Bugatti Chiron were shared by Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, a car enthusiast and host of Geek Squad on Joy FM.

According to Spiky, it will take over 384,000 dollars (over GHC2.4m) to keep the car which has W16 engine (two V8 engines) in a good shape in four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh