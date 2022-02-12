Sarkodie's wife Tracy Owusu Addo has got fas gushing over her after she posted a video flaunting her beauty

She was well dressed when she captured the moment in whip but revealed a little skin in the rare clip

Several fans and followers of the celebrated businesswoman have reacted

Tracy Owusu Addo, wife of award-winning rapper Sarkodie, has dazzled fans with a rare video showing off her grit and ageless beauty.

Popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess, the Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner was feeling herself when she uploaded the video.

The mother of two was covered for the moment but gave fans something to drool over as revealed a little skin.

Captioning the clip delivered on Saturday, February 12, she indicated:

''Bridesmaid duties.''

She appeared in the attention-grabbing video sporting a weave and a gorgeous dress for the occasion.

Fans and followers of the celebrated businesswoman have reacted to her video. As of the time of making this publication, her post had raked in 354 retweets, seven quote tweets, and 1,886 likes.

Watch the video below:

