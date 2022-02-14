Hajia4real Teases Fans with Sultry Bathroom Photos for Valentine's day
- Popular Ghanaian singer, Hajia4real, has caused serious traffic online with very hot photos of herself in the bathroom this valentines day
- The artiste flaunted her voluptuous physique in a red lingerie suit relaxing in a bath tab as she played with fruits next to her
- Hajia4real's photo has got many already got many fans and social media users talking online as tabloids keep sharing the photos
Popular Ghanaian singer and social media sensation, Hajia4real, has got tongues wagging with very sensual photos of herself online for the season of love, Valentine's day today.
The socialite turned singer joined the list of celebrities who went all out with to do photoshoot to commemorate this Valentine's day on February 14th, 2022.
Hajia4real dazzled in her Val's day photoshoot which she shared on her social media pages wearing a sizzling lingerie relaxing seductively in a bathe tab full with water.
The singer looked entirely 'sensual' as she struck very hot poses in the water tab with surrounded with tons of flowers and fruits as props with her voluptuously physique and flawless hair and makeup.
She captioned the sultry Valentine day photos saying which has got social media users and fans talking saying:
"I love you all. #MonthOfLove #happyvalentinesday" .
The photo has since generated a lot of social media conversations on the internet between netizens and fans.
@hornestygh
"Foine gal, Foine gal come from Ghana ...Say Say Say Whatttt"
@celebrity_immigration_cop
"A beauty and moreeee"
@maclord_xavier
"I want to be a photographer"
@_jazmine_lumad___
"Love your new look. so much younger"
@mustapha.haruna50
hajia u are gorgeous
@sir.calazor
U too u get love eiiii.. no be money u dey follow.
@ahmad.shahrour1980
"You're the red flowers to this Valentine's day all year's"
Young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has celebrated Valentine’s Day with a beautiful video she shared online.
In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa is captured dressed in red and black and in a jolly mood.
Source: YEN.com.gh