Young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has celebrated Valentine’s Day with a beautiful video she shared online.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa is captured dressed in red and black and in a jolly mood.

She is seen dancing to Akwaboah and Cina Soul’s Obiaa song and turning her body all round to flaunt her gorgeous self in the camera.

A collage of Maame Serwaa. Photo credit: @officialmaameserwaa/Instagram

Source: Original

Maame Serwaa also rocks beautiful braids and she could not stop playing with them.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Fans react to Maame Serwaa’s video

Though the video has been praised by many, some people have criticised it for reasons best known to them.

Abena Serwaa, for instance, commented that “too much of everything is bad. She added that Maame Serwaa should do everything in moderation”

abenaserwah26: “Too much of everything is bad, in moderation.”

More people, however, admired Maame Serwaa and have praised her;:

opare_bossman: “Looking Soo beautiful.”

emmanuel_ofosu_acheampong: “hi sweetheart.”

aburahalimatu: “Cutest.”

faction.ba: “Maame looking sweet.”

ernestowusu156: “wow beautiful.”

akwandohmary: “I love u so much happy new month.”

mariama_kassum: “Nice one there dear.”

am_priscilla_owusu: “Ba~be.”

iam____ekesonj: “So beautiful sweetheart.”

ohemaaowusu18: “I really love you hair style.”

theodorahabban: “Serwaa nie.”

she_loves_officialmaameserwaa: “A Month Filled With Love.”

Source: YEN.com.gh