Valentine's Day: Woman Puts Up Billboard on Highway to Celebrate Husband

A businesswoman and radio presenter raised the bar for celebrating husbands on Valentine's Day after doing the sweetest thing ever

Zamaradi put up a lovely billboard on a busy highway to show the world how much she adores her husband of five years

She said after seeing the beautiful billboard, her hubby was left in tears of joy and thanked her for the wonderful gesture

A woman has celebrated her husband in style on Valentine's Day after putting up a sweet billboard on a busy highway to express her love for him.

The businesswoman and radio presenter identified as Zamaradi Mketema had the Valentine's billboard erected on a highway that her husband often plies so that he could see it every day for the next one month.

Speaking to journalist Millard Ayo, the loving wife said she had been preparing for the heartwarming surprise for close to two weeks and she was elated that the end product was a success.

Husband's reaction

She narrated that on the evening of February 13, 2022, she took her husband to see the billboard and upon seeing the huge notice, he could not hold back his tears.

"After putting up the billboard, I took him to see it and he was so excited. After arriving, he could not help but laugh but after returning to the car, he started crying saying I had made him so happy," she narrated.

The renowned radio presenter said she and her husband have been together for six years five of which as a married couple and he has been the best husband ever.

"He is a very special man in my life and one day I will tell how good he has been to me. He has been loving me so much even words cannot describe how much he loves me," she said.

The billboard which has since gone viral has lovely words for Zamaradi's husband inscribed on them which read as follows:

"Let the world know that I love you. You are my king. Happy Valentine's Day my love from your loving wife."

The woman said it will be up for the next one month so that her husband can see it every single time he uses the road.

Best Valentine's gift

