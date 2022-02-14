Ewurama is currently trending on Instagram all because of her birthday on February 14, 2022

In the six photos, the beautiful actress was seen flaunting her flawless beauty to the world

The stunning photos have caught the attention of social media users as they wished her a happy birthday

Kumawood actress, Ewurama, is celebrating her birthday on February 14, 2022, and she is really turning heads on Instagram.

As the world celebrates Valentine's Day on February 14, the beautiful actress is also celebrating another milestone.

Ewurama, who has been starring in many short skits of Dr. Likee has taken to Instagram to release two sets of photos to celebrate the day.

In the first photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Ewurama was seen wearing a well-designed black outfit.

From the photos, Ewurama displayed her high sense of fashion as she posed for the camera.

Her caption read, "My life is way more interesting than I could ask for at this age. I’m happy that I was born like me, not like anyone else. Happy birthday to me! Call me AmaVals cos my birthday is a Val’s day."

In the other photos, Ewurama was captured sitting gallantly while she was taking her cup of tea as she smiles.

Fans reaction

The photos have attracted massive reactions from social media users as they wished her a happy birthday.

akosuagynel:

Happy birthday most beautiful enjoy your day sweetMore grace and favour❤️bringing your lollipop yieyie

official_fakye:

Happy birthday superstar

gabriel.mauricio.3591:

A Blessed Birthday to you my friend God bless you

bismarkferral:

Happy blessed birthday..

shattawagon:

Happy Birthday to you Queen more life n more beauty

mr_finesse01:

Happy birthday

