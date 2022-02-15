Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has got his fans reacting to his Valentine's Day photos

He was dressed in a full red war regalia ready for war when the photos were taken for the occassion

It seems these were photos taken from one of the many movies Lil Win has featured in as an actor

Many people have reacted to the photos with surprise, laughter, and love for the actor as they praise him

Comic Kumawood actor, producer, musician, and businessman, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has caused a stir on social media with his Valentine’s Day photos.

Lil Win shared photos dressed like a warrior ready for action with an obvious serious look on his face.

It was a red attire, the colour used to celebrate the day and though they are photos taken for a movie, the actor might have used them because the colour suits the occasion.

A collage of Lil Win. Photo credit: @officiallilwin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Lil Win’s post

The actor’s post has triggered massive reactions online with many people laughing.

Others praised him because they think it is a unique post.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

richman_son1: “I’m even speechless...masre saaaaaaa.”

nascollectionsgh: “oh Kwadwo.”

youngblack_40: “Herrrrr you do all.”

nelzconcept: “This your vals outfit de3 na love war ooo.”

_esinam_xx: “The vals will be celebrated in the shrine.”

givenchybando: “This valentine costume wild.”

scholarmillsgmail.c: “eii asem o.”

zainabali7222: “Just cannot stop loving u oo.”

joemensah83: “You dierr oo.”

2872.princess: “Same to you handsome.”

yharwcbies: “Eeiii Kwadwo.”

freshyoungmusic: “King.”

siaw_blak: “Oh.”

Lil Win projects Sandra Ababio's photo in his school

Meanwhile, Lil Win was in the news recently for projecting Sandra Ababio's photo and name boldly in his Great Minds International School.

The video as sighted by YEN.com.gh, has photos of his rumoured girlfriend, Sandra Ababio, and other celebrities boldly projected on his school compound.

The other celebrities are Kalybos, Kofi Adjorlolo, Mr. Drew, Agya Koo, Fameye, Akrobeto, Medikal, and two others who are not clearly seen.

This comes at a time that the two movie stars have long been rumoured to be having an affair; something they have have both denied.

Source: YEN.com.gh