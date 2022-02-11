Kumawood actor Lil Win has boldly projected a photo of his rumoured girlfriend, Sandra Ababio on the compound of his Great Minds International School

In the video contains photos of other celebrities - Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Kalybos, Mr. Drew. Medikal, and others

His fans are not happy with the video and have criticised it saying it is of no use for the pupils academically

Others were happy with it and praised Lil Win while asking him to include photos of McBrown and Kwaku Manu

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has got fans talking on social media with a video he shared from his school, Great Minds International School.

The video as sighted by YEN.com.gh, has photos of his rumoured girlfriend, Sandra Ababio, and other celebrities boldly projected on his school compound.

The other celebrities are Kalybos, Kofi Adjorlolo, Mr. Drew, Agya Koo, Fameye, Akrobeto, Medikal, and two others who are not clearly seen.

A collage of Lil Win and Sandra Ababio. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @sandra_sarfo_ababio/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the caption that came with the post, Lil Win singled out Sandra Ababio and called her his “superstar” and assured her that “more is coming”.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fans react to Lil Win’s video

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans. Many people say that it is completely unnecessary for such photos to be projected in the school.

Others wondered what education benefits the photos would offer to the school children.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nanalouievee: "This bi school,masa remove the pics and put something better..ahhh wey Jon things that,the students won’t be serious at all…"

nanalouievee: "Ahhh this is unnecessary."

jamal_deen11: "Unnecessary."

kendrick_5757: "Please kindly add Kwaku manu…"

liwisty_signature: "Oh but this not necessary.school nso de3 wats all these."

600squa: "Instead of you to put up something to make the kids Learn from the walls your turning The school premises into a Photo studio."

miick_rayson: "Masa lil win you are too much ...Yehowa nhyira wo bebree."

jelvin_jay: "Where’s Macbrown and kweku manu,?"

mina_mcbruce_: "If u go to any school or offices in Dubai the only pic u will see is the ruler of the country so even 2yrs child knows him boi it’s a school not a Theater."

marriousbob: "don't think he should not be mixing the school with his entertainment coz this is an academic environment. why not something much more educative."

ali_daterush: "God bless you."

kingleo3206: "Chairman, where is Kwaku Manu and Big Akwes?"

lovely.esi: "My favorite liwin please add kwaku Manu for me."

nanaadu_poku: "Good move."

Lil Win eats food placed between Sandra Ababio's thighs

Lil Win earlier got fans talking with a new video of him and his colleague actress Sandra Ababio.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win was seen untying a rubber that contained food, and the rubber was placed between Sandra Ababio’s thighs.

They have been rumoured to be dating but the two have denied that vehemently and said they only have a special relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh