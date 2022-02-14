One of Zionfelix's baby mamas, Erica, has celebrated her mother's birthday with a sweet post on social media

She stood by her mother in the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, with another lady standing next to her on the other side

Erica professed deep love for her mother in the caption and many people have prayed for good health for her

Popular blogger, Zionfelix’s baby mama, Erica Kyem, has celebrated her mother’s birthday and she shared her photo on Instagram.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Erica and her sister posed with their mother standing in-between them.

The three women look familiar with the same complexion and, especially, Erica and the mother have the same smiles.

A collage of Zionfelix and Erica. Photo credit: @ericus_kyem/Instagram

She captioned the photo: Happy birthday my love, I love you mum”.

Fans react to Erica’s mother’s post

Erica’s post has triggered massive reactions with fans admiring her mother.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

lydiavalentina9: “Happy birthday and me.”

aziznadia3: “Happy birthday mama we love you.”

edna.baafi.37: “Happy glorious birthday to your beautiful mom.”

eugeniaasare10: “Happy birthday beautiful mom.”

daviniaserwaah: “Happy birthday mummy.”

rebeccaowusu52: “happy birthday.”

nabcobafeg03093: “Happy birthday to your beautiful mum God grant her more years and good health.”

m_f_b_baskets: “My beautiful people.”

mrs_lawrencia_addison: “Happy birthday "

janasante: "Happy Birthday to your Mma. She's beautiful. God bless her."

mavisnyantekyiwaa: "Happy birthday mum."

priscilla.oduro.372: "Happy birthday beautiful and lovely mummy."

amnanaefyapokuaa: "Happy birthday momma."

How Erica met Zionfelix

At the time that the news broke that Zionfelix had gotten another woman pregnant, it was widely reported that Erica was a gospel musician who had traveled to Ghana to promote a song when she met Zionfelix.

The song promotion, according to the situation now, turned into something else and led to other things. They were said to have dated for three years.

Today, Erica and the blogger have a cute son together who has been named after Zionfelix.

In an earlier publication, she narrated how they met and where she had her son.

