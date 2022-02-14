Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown has got fans reacting to a photo she shared of her Valentine

She flaunted her daughter Baby Maxin has her choice when many people had expected that she would flaunt her husband Maxwell

Maxwell Mensah had earlier shared a nice photo of McBrown and referred to her as his "chiccaforever"

Affable Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has flaunted her daughter Baby Maxin has her Valentine.

In the post she made on Instagram, McBrown shared a cute photo of Baby Maxin riding a bicycle with the caption: “My everyday Valentine”.

Baby Maxin looks all excited in her blue top and down attire and this has got many fans gushing over her.

A collage of McBrown. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Massive reactions meet McBrown’s video

McBrown’s video has triggered massive reactions with many people admiring the post.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

max.genia: “My name sake is always looking stunning MAXIN.”

lucyachiaaboakye: “Mummy I’ve been waiting for your valentine’s pictures since morning.”

mr_kelvin_is_my_name: “Can I see #iambabymaxin in her Val's dress pls.”

jerrykontohkingsley57: “Sooo cuitiful.”

appah.olivia: “Beautiful girl l know your birthday is coming so happy birthday god bless you give you long life.”

dominickie20: “Beautiful baby maxin.”

naa.adjekaa: “Oh yes. your Val.anyday.”

nanakofi.5: “Nice shot.”

oboy_stylpee: “Nice.”

odamegram2: “Pretty.”

gwen_addo: “Beautiful.”

